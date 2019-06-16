Marine Parade closure: Video shows extent of damage and flooding after mains burst on Worthing seafront

A burst water pipe along Worthing's seafront has caused extensive damage to the road, which remains closed.

Marine Parade, in Worthing, was closed by the fire service at around 11.45am this morning (June 16) after a mains water pipe burst.

The fire services work to tackle the flood

The road remains closed and pictures from the scene show significant damage to some parts of the surface and flooding in the basements of surrounding properties.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crew members had been pumping water out of basements, but had left the scene in the care of Southern Water at 2.45pm.

Southern Water confirmed its teams were dealing with a burst 6ins water main in Marine Parade.

“Our crews have managed to reduce the amount of water leaking into the road, and repairs will begin shortly, once the main is isolated," a spokesman said.

“We’ve been working closely with the emergency services throughout, and to keep everyone safe the road has been closed while we work.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank everyone for their patience while we carry out this vital repair.”

