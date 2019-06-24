Magic and mayhem for Rainbows and Brownies from Southwick

Rainbows and Brownies from Southwick were among more than 2,000 girls at Magic and Mayhem, Girlguiding’s biggest event for girls aged five to ten.

They joined in adventurous and fun activities like climbing, archery, fencing, juggling, magic tricks and science experiments at Blackland Farm, Girlguiding’s activity centre near East Grinstead.

Outside the big top at Blackland Farm, Girlguidings activity centre near East Grinstead

One five-year-old from 3rd Southwick Rainbows said: "I loved learning how to juggle and do magic tricks. It was so much fun."

A six-year-old from 2nd Southwick Brownies said: "I tried sucker archery for the first time and I can’t wait to do it again. I love Brownies because I get to have fun with my friends.”

The Royal Air Force was also there, to celebrate the start of an ambitious three-year partnership by helping the girls to make space rockets out of film canisters and see how far they could make them fly.

Last July, Girlguiding launched its updated programme of more than 800 new badges and activities. The RAF will be supporting the development of new activities to engage girls in STEM subjects, science, technology, engineering and maths.