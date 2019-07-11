Love Island's Amy Hart reacts to graffiti mural from Worthing's Banksy and messages of support: "Wow. Just wow"

Amy Hart from Love Island is the latest subject of a graffiti mural project by Worthing's answer to Banksy - and she seems to be pleased about it.

Horace created the mural on the side of Debenhams in South Street, Worthing, and it has already caused a stir among residents.

The Love Island promotional photo that inspired Amy Hart's mural. Picture: ITV

The 26-year-old former air hostess is now back in Worthing after a tumultuous time on the ITV2 show, which she left on Monday.

On Instagram, she shared the image with a message that said: "ITS ONLY ME ITS ONLY AMZ! Wow. Just wow. There's so many messages and I keep trying to reply but then more come through.

"Please know that I am so so so grateful for every single message of support that has been sent.

"It was a scary decision to make but the outpouring of love has confirmed what I already knew, it was the right one.

"My villa experience was the time of my life and my heartbreak was only a small part of my entire journey. I would do it all again tomorrow.

"I left on good terms with everyone and have nothing but amazing things to say about the show, the production team and Curtis... so if you read anything to the contrary, don't believe it!

"In other news, I got a "Worthing Banksy" sooo.... all that's left to say is, thank you and let's get going on phase two!"

Amy's mural joins several others across the town, which depict some of Worthing's most famous faces.

Horace has been approached for comment.