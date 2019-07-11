Love Island's Amy Hart gets graffiti mural from Worthing's Banksy

Amy Hart from Love Island is the latest subject of a graffiti mural project by Worthing's answer to Banksy.

Horace created the mural on the side of Debenhams in South Street, Worthing, and it has already caused a stir among residents.

The 26-year-old former air hostess is now back in Worthing after a tumultuous time on the ITV2 show, which she left on Monday.

Amy's mural joins several others across the town, which depict some of Worthing's most famous faces.

Horace has been approached for comment.