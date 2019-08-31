Love Island's Amy Hart from Worthing 'odds-on' to appear on another ITV show

Amy Hart from Worthing is odds-on to appear on another ITV show, according to the bookies.

The Sun claimed that Coral bookmakers had the former Love Island contestant as a frontrunner to compete on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! later this year.

Amy Hart is being tipped to appear on another ITV show. Picture: Derek Martin

They were giving odds of 2-1 that she would be on the line-up of the reality television show, which is filmed in Australia and sees celebrities living in a camp in the bush and completing gruelling and gruesome tasks.

She was catapulted to fame earlier this year when she took part in the ITV2 dating series. Following her dramatic exit from the show, she has continued to build a television career and now has 1.3million followers on Instagram.

A source for Amy Hart has been approached for comment.