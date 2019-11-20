Love Island's Amy Hart from Worthing launches Christmas collection with online fashion brand

Amy Hart from Worthing, who appeared on this year's series of Love Island, has launched a collection with an online fashion brand.

Amy debuted her Christmas-themed collection at an event at Martha's bar and restaurant in Soho, London, last night (November 20). The 27-year-old said the brand first contacted her while she was in the Majorcan villa for the ITV2 dating programme during the summer, and the ball started rolling on this project a month ago. She did a photo shoot in Elstree, Hertfordshire, last week, where she debuted some eye-catching wigs that caused a stir among her 1.3million Instagram followers. Since leaving the villa, Amy has appeared on Loose Women as a guest pannelist and went on a date with Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain. She said: "It has been amazing. I didn't think all this would happen; I've been very lucky. It's given me so many different opportunities." Amy also unveiled a line of clothes with online retailer In The Style a few weeks ago, and said it had 'already sold amazingly well'. She has some more television appearances in the pipeline, adding that life remained 'very very busy': "I just checked, and my next day off is the first of December. I'm so ill right now, but I don't have time to be ill, so I have to power through." The reality TV star and former BA flight attendant added it would be 'really good obviously to see all my creations around Worthing'. Envy X Amy Hart is available at envylabel.co.uk

Amy Hart has her own range with the online fashion label Envy. Photos taken on location in Elstree, Hertfordshire Envy X Amy Hart/envylabel.co.uk ugc Buy a Photo

