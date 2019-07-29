Love Island's Amy Hart chooses Arundel children's hospice as her official charity

Amy Hart from Love Island has chosen a children's hospice in Arundel as her official charity.

The 27-year-old from Worthing has gone from being an air hostess at British Airways to a celebrity after her stint on this year's series of Love Island.

She visited Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice in Arundel recently to announce her support for the charity.

Mandi Hirsch from Chestnut Tree House said: "Amy lives in Worthing and has supported her local children’s hospice for many years.

"She even recalls fundraising for them when she was in Brownies!

"We are delighted she’s chosen them as her charity to support, and look forward to working with her."

Chestnut Tree House provides care and support to around 300 children with life-shortening conditions and their families across Sussex and South East Hampshire, both at the hospice and in families’ own homes.

The cost of providing this service is over £4 million every year, yet the hospice receives less than 6 per cent central government funding so relies on the generosity and support of the community to continue providing vital care to local children and families.