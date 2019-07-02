Love Island: drama for Amy Hart as partner Curtis Pritchard shocks the villa

There has been trouble in paradise for a Worthing contestant of Love Island this evening after her partner shocked the villa.

Having coupled up on the second day, Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard seemed to be getting closer as the ITV2 show went on, being described as the mother and father of the villa by fellow contestants.

Curtis and Jourdan earlier in the episode. Picture: ITV

Read more: Here’s how you can win tickets to the 2019 Love Island final

But after the pair were separated due to a twist that saw the existing girls and boys getting to know new islanders in the main villa and Casa Amor next door, Curtis began to show his doubts.

While Amy, 26, confessed she loved the ballroom dancer in Casa Amor in tonight’s episode, Curtis tried and failed to woo Vogue model Jourdan.

He told the new girl he would pick her if they had the chance to recouple there and then - but she let him down gently and eventually coupled up with Danny.

Curtis was rejected by Jourdan and said he would confess what he did to Amy. Picture: ITV

Amy and Curtis did both choose to stay in their existing couple independently of each other.

But a storm is brewing after Curtis told the villa before Amy re-entered that he had to tell her what he had done and his doubts, and that it would ‘either make them stronger than ever before or break them’.

Amy’s happiness to see him quickly subsided when he told her they had to talk.

In a preview for tomorrow night’s episode, Amy lets rip at Curtis, saying she was going to tell him she loved him.

What do you think of tonight’s episode? Comment on Facebook or email us.