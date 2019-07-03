Love Island: Amy Hart's parents appear on This Morning following dramatic episode

The parents of Amy Hart, a Worthing contestant on Love Island, have appeared on This Morning following a dramatic episode last night involving their daughter.

Ian and Sue Hart spoke to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on this morning's programme, after a dramatic evening in the Love Island villa which saw Amy's partner Curtis try and fail to woo another woman while she remained faithful to him in Casa Amor next door.

Ian and Sue Hart on This Morning

Ian said the interview had been scheduled days before last night's revelations emerged, and claimed he only saw the last 15 minutes of the show, when Amy and Curtis were reunited - missing a segment where Amy confessed she loved Curtis to her fellow islanders while Curtis pursued Vogue model Jourdan.

When asked what he thought of Curtis' actions, Ian told the Herald 'it is what it is' - a phrase which has been adopted by many of the contestants on this year's show when things have not gone to plan in their romantic lives.

Speaking to the Herald, Ian said: "I think Curtis is going to need two shovels to dig himself out of this one."

During the interview, Holly and Phillip asked if they had supported her decision to go on the show, Ian said.

He told the paper they had, adding: "You can't suppress your children's ambitions."

The funeral director admitted they would not have appeared on television this morning had Curtis picked another girl to be in a couple with, as Amy would likely have walked out of the show, he said.

He described Phillip and Holly as 'consummate professionals that greet you like long lost friends' and said ITV were 'superb throughout the whole process'.