Love Island: Amy Hart's journey on the ITV show in pictures

The 26-year-old air hostess was the first person in the villa on the ITV2 reality programme, which aired in June. What appeared to be a whirlwind romance with 23-year-old dancer Curtis Pritchard saw them the front-runners to win at one stage in the competition. But it all went wrong for Amy in Casa Amor, when Curtis tried and failed to win over Vogue model Jourdan Riane in the main villa while Amy confessed her love for him. The fallout culminated in Amy choosing to leave the villa in Mallorca.

