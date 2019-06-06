Love Island: Amy Hart from Worthing's second and third episode in pictures

Amy Hart from Worthing is doing well in ITV's Love Island - and here is her second and third episode in pictures.

Highlights over the last couple of days for the 26-year-old former air hostess included recoupling with dance professional Curtis Pritchard, 23, and bonding with him on a date outside the villa. The couple are currently the second-favourites to win, according to the bookies. Read more about to win free tickets to the Love Island final here.

At the end of the first episode, dance professional Curtis Pritchard, 23, entered the villa and soon hit it off with Amy ITV ugc Buy a Photo

The pair bonded over their love of older music, dance - and dogs ITV ugc Buy a Photo

Amy with fellow islanders Amber and Yewande during one of the challenges, where contestants had to match a fact with the person it was about ITV ugc Buy a Photo

Sparks flew as Amy and Curtis kissed during the challenge ugc Buy a Photo

View more