Love Island: Amy Hart from Worthing's first week in pictures

Amy Hart from Worthing has been on Love Island for a week - and here is her first seven days in pictures.

The 26-year-old former air hostess has become the favourite to win the show alongside her partner, professional dancer Curtis Pritchard, after winning over the public with their budding romance. Amy was coupled with gym owner Anton, 24, on the first episode, but when 23-year-old Curtis arrived on the first night, they got to know each other and he chose her to be in a couple with him. The pair have gone from strength to strength since - despite newcomer Molly-Mae Hague picking Curtis to get in a hot tub with her in episode four - choosing to stay with each other on Friday night's recoupling. Read more: Here’s how you can win tickets to the 2019 Love Island final

Amy Hart enters the villa with fellow islander Amber ITV ugc Buy a Photo

Amy on her first day in the Mallorcan villa ITV ugc Buy a Photo

Amy was initially picked by Scottish gym owner Anton ITV ugc Buy a Photo

Amy with her fellow islanders on their first night together ITV ugc Buy a Photo

View more