Love Island: Amy Hart from Worthing receives 'death threats' from online trolls

Amy Hart from Love Island has received death threats following a conversation with a fellow contestant that led to bullying claims.

Today, a statement from her family was posted on her Instagram account, which is being run by her friend Hannah Stakim and has 467,000 followers.

Amy Hart, 26, from Worthing, has been sent death threats from online trolls. Picture: ITV

It said that Amy had received death threats 'over the last couple of days' due to a conversation with fellow islander Lucie Donlan, which had been interpreted as bullying by some viewers.

Lucie and Amy confront each other. Picture: ITV

The statement said the 'volume of hateful comments and death threats' received was 'completely off the scale and extremely upsetting'.

It said: "Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, however the way some people are gunning for Amy is shocking and really upsetting for her friends and family and everyone who knows and loves her."

What happened?

In one of last week's episodes, 26-year-old former air hostess Amy asked Lucie why she had distanced herself from the rest of the girls in the villa. The pair, who were in the villa from the first day, had bonded early on in the series.

When the male contestants went on a trip out of the villa and the girls were left behind, Lucie decided to spend the time by herself exercising in the gym - leading Amy to point out that the surfer was separating herself from the group again.

This comment was passed on to Lucie, leading to the conversation between them and claims from viewers that Amy was bullying her, despite some of the other girls agreeing with the Worthing contestant.

In response, Amy's team suggested she only spoke to Lucie because she cared about her. It said: "Amy is a fierce friend. She is kind, loyal and supportive. She wants the best for everyone and is willing to give herself entirely to those she cares about. Amy is not malicious or vindictive and she is certainly not a bully."

Lucie's partner Joe Garratt also encouraged her to get involved more with the rest of the girls, despite the 21-year-old admitting she preferred being friends with boys.

In last night's episode, Lucie and Joe were split up after fellow islanders voted them as one of the least compatible couples and Joe was sent home by the public.

Among those who picked Lucie and Joe as least compatible was Amy and her partner Curtis, which has led to more online abuse and bullying claims.

The statement on behalf of Amy said: "The other couples also voted for Lucie and Joe as least compatible due to their recent ups and downs, and nobody in the villa knew it would end in any islanders being voted out."

The Newquay model has been shown visibly upset on the show in the last few days; but Amy also ended up in tears after Lucie singled her out in a 'Bridezilla'-themed challenge where they had to cover each other's wedding dresses in food.

Here is the full statement from Amy's team:

"We would like to thank those who continue to support Amy and those who have sent kind messages through this whole Love Island experience, but especially over the last few trying days.

"Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, however the way some people are gunning for Amy is shocking and really upsetting for her friends and family and everyone who knows and loves her.

"The other couples also voted for Lucie and Joe as least compatible due to their recent ups and downs, and nobody in the villa knew it would end in any islanders being voted out.

"The volume of hateful comments and death threats we have received over the last couple days has been completely off the scale and extremely upsetting.

"They still continue to come through, and it stems from one comment made four episodes ago which was said in support of Lucie.

"Amy is a fierce friend. She is kind, loyal and supportive. She wants the best for everyone and is willing to give herself entirely to those she cares about. Amy is not malicious or vindictive and she is certainly not a bully.

"We would like to ask those sending malicious and vile messages to think about the implications of their words and threats before plastering them over social media. Anyone who knows Amy knows she does not deserve this."