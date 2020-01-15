Love Island: Amy Hart cheers on fellow Worthing contestant Connor Durman

Former Love Island contestant Amy Hart has cheered on her fellow Worthingite Connor Durman, who is an early favourite to win this year’s series after making his debut on the reality show.

The 25-year-old coffee bean salesman and former naked waiter coupled up with Sophie Piper, the 21-year-old sister of TV presenter Rochelle Humes, in the opening episode of the show’s new winter format, which is filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, and aired on ITV2 on Sunday night.

Connor Durman with fellow islander Sophie Piper. Picture: ITV

He follows in the footsteps of former air hostess Amy, who represented Worthing in last year’s summer series.

Speaking to the paper, she said she would be backing him all the way.

She said: “I hadn’t actually met Connor before he went on; my brother knows of him and we have lots of mutual friends, but I will be supporting him as a local boy.

“It is really good for the town. I just hope he does really well – and maybe brings home a crown this time.”

According to bookmaker website OddsMonkey, the couple have become early favourites to win after the opening episodes.

Amy said: “They both seem really easygoing, and they don’t come across like they are just there to constantly couple up. I think they will be a really good couple.”

She went on to say: “I forgot how much I loved watching it, because I missed a year. It’s just easy-watching TV.

“The only thing I hate is that I now have to wait for the cliffhangers on a Friday night, because everything happened in real time when I was in there.”

Amy will continue to make her thoughts known on the current series in her weekly column for Heat magazine, along with a web series for Youtube and Instagram TV called Heat’s Under the Duvet, which she will co-present with Jordan Lee and goes online every Thursday.

She said: “I did the show last year, and I said ‘if you need a co-presenter for winter, I’ll do it’, and then they said yes. If you don’t ask, you don’t get.”

Amy will also be appearing on another reality show, Celebs Go Dating, which will air on E4 in the spring.