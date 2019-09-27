Lottery win for Southwick neighbours

Four neighbours in Southwick are in the money after their postcode was announced as the winner of a daily prize in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The winning residents of Cross Road are going into the weekend celebrating, having each won £1,000 per ticket for the draw today, Friday, September 27, 2019.

The neighbours scooped the windfall when BN42 4HG was announced as the daily prize winner.

Judie McCourt, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, said: "What a fantastic Friday for our winners in Southwick. I’m over the moon for them and hope they toast to their windfall over the weekend and treat themselves to something special."

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £474million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

Many good causes in the area have benefited and the next opportunity charities will have to apply for funding is early next year.