How Brooklands Park looked from the air ten years ago

Looking back at Worthing’s Brooklands Park – in pictures

New images have been released show how Brooklands Park in Worthing could look after a multi-million-pound facelift.

Among the plans for the future are a new visitor hub and café and an adventure play area area – click here to read more – but here are some of the events and sights seen at the park over the past ten years or so.

Then mayor or ''Worthing Noel Attkins reopened the paddling pool at Brooklands Park in 2009
The lake at Brooklands hosted dragon boat race events in 2011 and 2012
The lake at Brooklands hosted dragon boat race events in 2011 and 2012
The lake at Brooklands hosted dragon boat race events in 2011 and 2012
