Look inside this Brighton Marina houseboat that has undergone an amazing interior renovation

Located at Victory Mews, Brighton Marina, the houseboat is on sale for £199,950 having undergone a 'full refurbishment' as the photos below reveal.

Listed on Zoopla co.uk - which carried out the research into the UK's top renovation hotspots - the houseboat has two bedrooms, a bathroom, a shower room, an open plan living area and a small outside 'roof terrace'.

Zoopla found that nearly one in five (18 per cent) of homeowners who are currently looking to sell their property have been renovating it. On average, homeowners in the UK spend over £20,500 renovating their property, which is nearly 10 per cent of the average UK property price.

Zoopla's research placed Brighton and Hove ninth in the top ten areas with the most recently renovated properties. It found 11.8 per cent of properties in Brighton and Hove have been recently renovated with the average property price being £405,000.

1. The bright open plan living area Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

2. The kitchen area in the main open plan living space Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

3. One of the bedrooms onboard the houseboat Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

4. The houseboat has a shower room and a bathroom Photo: Zoopla Buy photo