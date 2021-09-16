Seven paediatric nurses from the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, in Brighton, will be taking part in a sponsored skydive on Saturday, September 25, in aid of the Rockinghorse children’s charity.

Natalie Brooks, Hannah Burtenshaw, Michela Gandolfo, Claire Mullen, Nicola Jones, Helen Quinn, and Emma Sharp will reach the height of 10,000 feet at GoSkydive in Sailsbury.

Natalie, from Littlehampton, said: “We’re all looking forward to doing the skydive. We have some mixed emotions but we know that we work well as a team and can get through anything together.

Natalie Brooks, paediatric nurse from Littlehampton, is one of seven nurses to skydive for the Rockinghorse Children's charity

“My colleague Claire put the idea onto our group chat asking if anyone was up for it and we all jumped at the chance.”

The nurses said they had chosen to fundraise for Rockinghorse as the charity provided the hospital with specialist equipment last year, including ventilators, bedside stethoscopes, parent camp-beds and a portable lung-function machine.

The nurses have also organised a raffle to raise extra money for the charity, with prizes including a cake from Flour Pot Bakery in Brighton, a voucher from Jo and Co in Hove, a Tesco hamper, a pamper evening from Temple Spa, an afternoon tea for two at The Grand in Brighton, and a cheese-and-wine tour at the Bolney Wine Estate near Haywards Heath.