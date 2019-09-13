Littlehampton Town Show: here is what you need to know

Residents and organisers are gearing up for the Littlehampton Town Show and Family Fun Day.

On Saturday, September 14, Rosemead Park will be filled with stalls, live entertainment and impressive horticultural and craft achievements.

Chair of the town council’s Community Resources Committee, councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, said: “Enjoy a great family afternoon at one of the biggest community events in Littlehampton.

“The Town Show & Family Fun Day is widely regarded as the best event of its kind in the area where the focus is always on celebrating the hard-working groups, organisations and people Who make our town such a special place.

“Make sure you come and visit.”

-Entertainment

There will be live music on stage from Pier Pressure, Harry and the Hounds, Arun Young Musicians and an energetic display from award-winning Sussex Tornados.

The free dog show, organised by the Littlehampton Dog Training Club, returns with categories including Most Handsome Dog, Prettiest Bitch, Best Veteran-

Over 7 and Best Rescue Dog.

Children will enjoy a variety of activities with the Littlehampton Organisation of Community Arts offering young budding artists an opportunity to

make art.

Young thrill seekers can enjoy inflatables and rides from Nic & Ben’s Entertainment.

The Arun Youth Project Team will have their tent with a chillout zone, videos games and more.

-The Horticultural and Craft Show

The Horticultural and Craft Show organised by the Town Show Committee has hundreds of exhibits including everything from an array of vegetables and stunning flowers to outstanding skills in the handicraft section. A list of categories and entry forms are available from the Town Council’s offices.

-Stalls and food

Take a visit to the Community Marquee; it will feature over 50 different local social and support groups offering a range of information about their

services as well as the chance to buy a variety of items and win some prizes.

The Food Court includes local caterers such as Thai Taste Catering, Tiger Eats Carrot, Pinks Vintage Ice Cream, Nic and Bens, The Rolling Stone Pizzeria and the Lions Club Beer Tent.

-Parking

There is no parking at Rosemead Park. Parking available at Pay & Display Town Centre Car Parks (approx. 5 mins walk). The town council urged drivers to park sensibly if using nearby roads and do not obstruct emergency access. There will also be temporary toilets in the park for visitors to use. A full programme with timings is available to download from the town council’s website.

The programme with timings can be found here https://www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/sites/default/files/2019-08/Final%20Flyer_0.pdf