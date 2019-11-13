Littlehampton schools make Christmas parcels for our soldiers serving overseas

Two Littlehampton schools have joined a Christmas parcel campaign for soldiers overseas.

Students from The Angmering School, pictured, and River Beach Primary School have got involved with the iniative, co-ordinated each year by the Support Our Soldiers charity.

Penny Keen with pupils of The Angmering School as part of the Support Our Soldiers Christmas parcel campaign

Organiser Penny Keen said thanks to their help, they would be sending 200 parcels to members of the Armed Forces serving abroad this Christmas, up from the usual 155 sent from the Littlehampton branch. She said: “Both Schools have made an amazing effort on our behalf and I would really like to publicly thank them for their help.”

More than 50 students from the Angmering School decorated shoeboxes and filled with with gifts, sweets, Christmas puddings, Santa hats and messages for the soldiers.

One said: “Thank you for keeping our country safe. Due to your service we are able to live safely and without fear.”

Headteacher Simon Liley was ‘delighted’ at the ‘impressive’ response from his students.

Penny Keen at River Beach Primary School in York Rd, Littlehampton, as part of the Support Our Soldiers Christmas parcel campaign

He said: “For some years now, students of the Angmering School have been putting together these boxes. It is a credit to all students who have put their efforts into sometimes so very poignant and heart-warming messages to our soldiers.’

Steve Grant, Year 11 team leader and former soldier with the Royal Green Jackets - now called the Rifles regiment – said: “Speaking as a past serving soldier who has served 22 years in a combat infantry regiment receiving these boxes means far more to the service men/women than just getting some goodies.

“For some it is a reminder of why they are away from home, friends and loved ones.

“For some it is just a thought that people back home really appreciate what they do.

Pupils and The Angmering School with their parcels as part of the Support Our Soldiers Christmas parcel campaign

“For others it is the only mail they will receive over Christmas because some people do not have family.

“So on behalf of all those that have taken the time and effort to create these wonderful boxes, I would just like to say a big thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“These boxes will help our soldiers make a difference.”