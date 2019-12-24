Littlehampton runner selected for Samaritans’ Christmas campaign 2019

On Christmas Eve 2018, while many were hanging up their stockings and getting ready for Santa’s arrival, almost 1,650 dedicated Samaritans volunteers were reporting for duty at branches across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

This year, the message is again ‘Yule not go lonely this Christmas with Samaritans’ as volunteers support those needing help at what can be a tough time of year.

The Christmas campaign shares a message of hope and 26-year-old Littlehampton runner Sophie Badman has been a big part of it, telling her own story to help others.

She knows how hard the festive build up can be as she went through a marital break-up in the months leading up to Christmas and was struggling with severe depression but Samaritans was there to support her.

Sophie said: “Last year was a real struggle for me with my mental health, which led to the cracks in my marriage. Usually, I’m like a big kid at Christmas but I couldn’t think of anything worse than playing the fake happy charade.

“It made me feel even more depressed when all my family and friends were excited in the run up to the big day. The pressure of enjoying yourself and everything being perfect can make mental health issues a thousand times worse as you’re supposed to be bubbly and joyful.

Sophie Badman has been running at various events to raise money and awareness of Samaritans as a thank you for the charity's support

“I didn’t want to ruin it for anyone else. The only people I could show my true feelings to, even the deep dark ones, was Samaritans. It was a relief to speak to someone that wasn’t expecting you to be jolly. Samaritans’ help gave me my life back and I will be forever thankful for that.”

Sophie has been raising money for Samaritans as a thank you, running at various events, with many more to come.

She wants to raise awareness of those who struggle over the festive period.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sophie-badman1 for more information.

Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit.