Littlehampton Pancake Olympics: more teams needed for zany event

The organisers behind one of Littlehampton’s zaniest events is calling for more teams to sign up.

Littlehampton High Street will once again host the Charity Pancake Olympics on Saturday, February 22.

Teams will battle it out in a series of sporting events using pancakes donated by Morrisons to win a cash prize for their charity.

The annual event, organised by Littlehampton Town Council, has a top prize of £100.

The chairman of the Town Council’s Community Resources Committee, Billy Blanchard-Cooper, said: “This is such a brilliant community event that really brings out the fun in everyone.

“While not essential it’s always fun when teams dress up in fancy dress to add even more fun to the day.

“Each year people are so enthusiastic to take part and raise money for their chosen charity.”

Teams of three to four adults and children are needed; visit littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/pancakes to sign up. The closing date for registrations is Monday, February 3.

Sponsors and volunteers are also being sought for the event by the council.

For more information, ring 01903 732063 or email events@littlehampton-tc.gov.uk.