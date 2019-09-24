Littlehampton man who ‘almost died’ after surgery ‘smashes’ charity walking marathon

A man from Littlehampton who claimed he almost died after an operation this year has completed a walking marathon for charity.

Gary Broughton walked 26 miles in the Shine Night Walk in London on Saturday for Cancer Research UK, despite being left with poor balance following ear surgery in June.

Gary Broughton from Littlehampton with his medal for the Shine Night Walk

The 47-year-old from Bayford Road, Littlehampton, did the walk in 8 hours, 48 minutes, beating his time of 10 hours and 4 minutes in last year’s event.

He said: “I smashed it.

“I’m feeling absolutely amazing – I did it for such a worthy cause – and the buzz was unbelievable: everyone dressed up, the lights... unbelievable.”

Following his operation, Gary collapsed while out on a walk, and paramedics warned him he could have died. He has raised more than £100 so far through sponsorship, and also had donation tins in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.

Also a skin cancer survivor, Gary wanted to thank Central Beach hair salon in Surrey Street, Littlehampton, David O Jones sports shop in High Street, Littlehampton, Rustynail Tattoos in Norfolk Street, Bognor Regis and Energie Fitness gym in Bognor Regis for collecting money for him.

To donate to his page, visit fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/garys-fundraising-page-26