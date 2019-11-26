Littlehampton lights switch on in pictures

The annual event, organised by Littlehampton Town Council and the Traders’ Partnership and supported by the Windmill Cinema, saw hundreds of children meeting Santa and his helpers, which this year included a family of reindeer.
Littlehampton High Street was turned into a winter wonderland on Friday when the town’s illuminations were switched on.
