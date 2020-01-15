Littlehampton Leap: Are you brave enough to jump into the River Arun for charity?

A group of brave – or mad, depending on your outlook – souls are set to brave the cold weather to jump into the icy waters of the River Arun for charity.

The Littlehampton Leap will be taking place on January 26 at 12.30pm at Littlehampton’s Red Bridge, with refreshments and a raffle at the Arun View pub.

Littlehampton Leap 2018. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

Organised by the Arun Divers, the event has been running for several years and sees intrepid jumpers dressing in outlandish outfits to take the leap.

This year, the charities that will benefit are Coastal West Sussex Mind, an independent local mental health charity, and the Pink Pub Bike Club Foundation.

Gary Moore, chairman of the Arun Divers, said he hoped the stormy weather we had been seeing would clear ahead of the event.

He said: “If we get a nice sunny day, even if it is cold, then we get the crowds out, and people usually put their hands in their pockets and are very generous to us.”

While he would not be taking part this year due to an approaching operation, the 69-year-old from Lancing said his son Toby, who is autistic and has epilepsy, would be braving the cold as he did most years.

“He is a complete adrenaline junkie,” Gary said.

For more information or to get sponsorship forms, visit arundivers.org.uk