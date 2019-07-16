Littlehampton couple appear on Channel 4's £100k drop: how did they fare?

A couple from Littlehampton have appeared on the £100k drop game show on Channel 4.

In the episode, which aired this afternoon, Billy and Chris Blanchard-Cooper got close to taking home the full amount - but a question about the Bible scuppered their hopes in one fell swoop.

Speaking afterwards, the couple said they loved the experience, but Chris added that moment they lost was surreal: "You just feel slightly shell-shocked, and then you think: oh, can I have another go?"

The couple retained the full £100,000 with after four rounds of questions out of seven - and with £65,000 going into the penultimate question.

"We couldn't believe we had got so far with all that money there. We couldn't believe our luck; the categories seemed to be ones we had an interest in and were comfortable with... until that last one."

Billy added: "They didn't air it, but at one stage Davina said our win was going to be the biggest they had ever seen, because we got so far with so much of the money left."

