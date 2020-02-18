Littlehampton Charity Pancake Olympics: All you need to know about this weekend’s event

This weekend sees the return of a popular Littlehampton event.

The Charity Pancake Olympics returns for 2020 on Saturday, and will once again be held in the High Street.

The Littlehamapton Town Council Pancake Olympics. Picture: Scott Ramsey

Between 11am and 1pm teams will battle it out in the hope to win a prize for their charity.

The annual event, organised by Littlehampton Town Council, will see teams of Pancake Olympians battle it out for the coveted gold medals and £100 for their chosen charity.

Eventsa will include pancake curling, a relay and traditional pancake flipping.

The chairman of the town council’s community resources committee, Billy Blanchard-Cooper, said: “This is such a brilliant community event that really brings out the fun in everyone.

“While not essential it’s always fun when teams dress up in fancy dress to add even more fun to the day.

“Each year people are so enthusiastic to take part and raise money for their chosen charity.”