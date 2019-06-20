A Littlehampton care home continues to be ‘good’.

Health bosses visited Gratwick House in Norfolk Road on April 24, and gave the care home an overall rating of ‘good’.

Gratwicke House in Littlehampton. Picture: Google Street View

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) report, which has since been published, said people at the care home ‘felt safe’.

Individual risks that people faced were managed by staff, the report said.

Staff knew people ‘well and understood the subtleties of their behaviour and body language’.

The report added: “People were treated with dignity and respect by caring staff who nurtured a family feel in the service.

“People were given choice and control in their lives and the service actively sought to provide support with the least restrictive practises.”

Gratwick House currently provides personal care and accommodation to 21 people aged 65 and over.

Littlehampton mum overcomes post-natal depression with an unconventional method that has been nominated for a national award