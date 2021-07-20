Its summer fair will run from 10.30am to 2.30pm in United Church, in High Street, Littlehampton

There will be stalls, raffles, cake sales and a grocery hamper raffle to raise funds for the event on October 30.

It will include a craft stall selling items made by bonfire members who have crafting skills.

Littlehampton Bonfire Society is holding a summer fair this Saturday, July 24, to raise funds for the big event on October 30. Pictured is member Sue Baker at the last event in 2018.

Sue Baker, from the society, said: “Local businesses are under increased pressure and are unable to offer the same level of support. We understand this and thank our supporters for all that they have done and continue to do for the society.”

Charlotte Grimes will be hosting a membership table with bonfire memorabilia and will be available to chat to anyone interested in the work of the society.

Sue added: “We would ask visitors to be mindful of others and to please consider wearing a face mask unless you are exempt.”

The society is also looking to invite walking groups, bands, traction engines, floats, marshals and charity collectors to get involved in this year’s event.

Sue said: “We are looking for volunteers to help at fund-raising events during the year, to help us to make the torches that light up the streets on bonfire night, to help us to build and guard our awesome bonfire, to set out road closure signage and barriers, to marshal the event and to help us to clear it all away the day after.

“And to help us to rake over the site the week after, and we are looking for sponsors and would like to thank Recycle Southern for sponsoring our bonfire.

“Most of all, we are hoping to attract new members as without new blood coming in, the society will not have a long-term future.

“The annual bonfire event is put on by local people just like you and me. Working people who do this in their spare time to put on a fantastic free event for the people of the town.

“It is fun to get involved and gives you a feeling of belonging and making a difference. You’ll make friends and have fun too.”