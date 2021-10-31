Page 1 of 4
Littlehampton bonfire in pictures
Littlehampton bonfire returned on Saturday, October 30 after two years away. The event, which was held virtually last year due to covid restrictions and cancelled in 2019 following a lack of volunteers, started at 10am with activities in the town along with a funfair later in the day. The torchlight procession, bonfire and fireworks also took place later in the evening. Pictures from Derek Martin.
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 12:32 pm
Updated
Monday, 1st November 2021, 7:53 am