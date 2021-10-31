Littlehampton bonfire SUS-211031-013552008

Littlehampton bonfire in pictures

Littlehampton bonfire returned on Saturday, October 30 after two years away. The event, which was held virtually last year due to covid restrictions and cancelled in 2019 following a lack of volunteers, started at 10am with activities in the town along with a funfair later in the day. The torchlight procession, bonfire and fireworks also took place later in the evening. Pictures from Derek Martin.

By Jacob Panons
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 12:32 pm
Updated Monday, 1st November 2021, 7:53 am

1.

Littlehampton bonfire procession SUS-211031-014405008

2.

Littlehampton bonfire procession SUS-211031-013920008

3.

Littlehampton Bonfire Society chairman Barry Bastable lays a wreath SUS-211031-014204008

4.

Littlehampton bonfire procession SUS-211031-014427008

Littlehampton
