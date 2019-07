Thousands of people turned out to enjoy Littlehampton Armed Forces Day in the sun.

Our photographer Kate Shemilt was on hand to capture the procession and the main event on the Seafront Greens on Saturday from 10.30am to 5pm. Can you spot yourself in our pictures?

Crowds watching the Drumhead service Hilsea Portsmouth Buy a Photo

The procession Hilsea Portsmouth Buy a Photo

A stall selling dream catchers Hilsea Portsmouth Buy a Photo

The team from Support our Soldiers raising money to buy boxes for members of all the services Hilsea Portsmouth Buy a Photo

View more