Latest plans for 296 new homes to  go on show

Latest plans for nearly 300 homes in Worthing are to go on show at a public exhibition.

The latest redevelopment plans for the HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) site in Barrington Road, Goring, will be on show at the Goring United Reformed Church from 2pm to 8pm on Wednesday, November 6.

The plans to redevelop the site are being brought forward by development managers Cannon Capital Developments on behalf of Mapeley, the current owners.

HMRC will vacate the site in March, 2021, to move to its new premises at the redeveloped Teville Gate House in Worthing.

A public exhibition is being held on Wednesday to show the latest redevelopment plans for 296 homes and a care home on the site of the HMRC offices.

The site plans include foot and cycle connections to nearby areas and a central open green space for residents to use.

Matt Hawkins, managing director at Cannon Capital Developments, said: “We were really pleased that so many people attended our public consultation event in June and gave feedback on our proposals.

“There was a lot of recognition of the need for new homes, and particular enthusiasm about new green spaces and the new and improved footpaths and cycle links.

“We hope local residents will visit our upcoming update event to view our latest plans.”

Cannon Capital Developments said it was aiming to submit its planning application to Worthing Borough Council in the next few weeks.