Lancing store supports Shoreham RNLI with major raffle

An Easter raffle at The Co-op is raising money for Shoreham RNLI, with staff keen to support the volunteers who continue to risk their lives to save people at sea.

Shoreham lifeboatmen remain on call, as it is an emergency service, but the lifeboat station on Kingston Beach is currently closed to the public, due to the coronavirus restrictions.

The all-weather lifeboat at Shoreham Harbour Lifeboat Station

The Co-operative in North Road, Lancing, has prizes including a George Foreman grill, BaByliss all over grooming kit, juicer, food hampers, wine and Prosecco. Tickets are £2 each or three for £5.

A store spokesman said: “We are all big supporters of the RNLI and the way the crews put their own lives at risk to rescue those who have got into difficulties at sea, and anything we can do to make their task easier is fantastic.”

The raffle was launched earlier this month and will run until Easter Monday, with all proceeds to Shoreham Harbour Lifeboat Station. The draw will take place on Tuesday, April 14.

Hugh Tucknott, chairman of the Shoreham Harbour Lifeboat Support Group, said: “The manager at the North Road, Lancing, branch of The Co-operative Stores is no stranger to holding major raffles in aid of local charities, having done many of them, and his team are keen to make this one another resounding success.

“The RNLI as an emergency service is still in operation but all shop and visit staff have been told to stay away from the station for their own protection and that of the crew. All internal and external fundraising and meetings are suspended for the duration.

“We were going to have a collection there but it was cancelled on RNLI advice.”

