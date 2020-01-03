Lancing scouts receive four-figure donation from housebuilding company

An Adur scouting group can be even better prepared after receiving a generous donation from a housebuilding company.

The Barracuda Explorer scouts, based in Lancing, have been given £2,000 by CALA homes as part of its community bursary scheme, launched in Sussex earlier this year.

Picture shows: CALA Homes representative Lauren Ryan with the Barracuda Explorers at Broadstone Warren campsite near Forest Row.

The scheme invites organisations, charities and groups to apply for a share of £7,000 to fund projects that make a difference in the area.

Andy Fellingham, troop leader at Barracuda Explorers, said the group was thrilled and could not thank CALA enough.

“CALA’s kind donation has enabled us to purchase new camping equipment for our growing troop and has helped us to support those who may otherwise struggle to afford to take part in our activities,” he said.

“Many of the families whose children wish to enrol in the activities we offer are strongly affected by today’s economic difficulties and we make a special dispensation for those who would struggle to pay the troop fees, expedition costs and equipment who would otherwise not be able to get involved.”

The Barracuda Explorer scouts offer young people aged 14-18 the chance to experience the outdoors while boosting confidence, making friends and gaining life skills and awards.

CALA Homes is currently working on the Cresswell Park housing development in Angmering and awarded more than £109,000 to causes across the UK last year through its bursary scheme.

The company’s managing director for the South Home Counties, Richard Walbourn, said: “We are delighted to support Barracuda Explorers to purchase new camping equipment and help them to remain an inclusive group that welcomes young people from all backgrounds.

“Community is very much at the heart of CALA’s ethos and it’s wonderful to be able to support a charity that embodies this.”