Lancing resident wins big on People's Postcode Lottery

A lucky Lancing resident has celebrated a bumper weekend after winning the People's Postcode Lottery.

A resident from The Crescent has scooped a £30,000 cash prize after the postcode BN15 8PL was chosen as the winner on Saturday (July 6).

Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt

The lucky beneficiary was the only person playing with that postcode and chose to remain anonymous.

Offering her congratulations, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “Wow – what a weekend for our lucky Lancing player! I hope they treat themselves to something extra special with their windfall.”

At least 32 per cent of postcode lottery ticket sales go to charity, with more than £450 million raised towards good causes since its creation.

This draw was promoted on behalf of The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, which has received over £1 million thanks to player support. This funding is enabling the charity to help thousands of people with sight loss to lead confident, independent and fulfilling lives.

Local charities win too and Friends First is one charity close to the winners that players have helped to support. Last year, it was awarded £13,758 to open a café that aims to train and develop the skills of local people who have experienced issues such as homelessness and substance misuse, helping them transition into employment.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.