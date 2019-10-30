Lancing missionary celebrates 25 years of spreading Christian message around the world

A Lancing Christian ministry is celebrating a quarter of a century of spreading its message around the world.

Living Hope Ministries, based in Carisbrooke Close in Lancing, was founded by the Rev Richard Brunton 25 years ago after a visit to Africa visiting Christian leaders.

Richard and Elaine Brunton with Adur district chairman George Barton and his wife Vee SUS-191028-134048001

Beginning in Kenya, he and his wife Elaine spread the ministry across the globe, creating television programmes and launching seminars across Africa, Europe, South America, India and beyond.

His travels saw him preach to 6,000 worshippers in a church in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Rev Brunton, who is also the associate pastor at the Lancing Tabernacle Evangelical Free Church in North Road, celebrated the anniversary with friends, colleagues and missionaries from around the world.

Chairman of Adur District Council George Barton was invited to join the celebrations with his wife, Vee.

Speakers and congregation at Living Hope Ministries SUS-191028-134025001

He said: “Lancing is famous for many things, including being the biggest village in the country.

“To know that it is famous for sending mission teams to 24 countries through the outreach of Richard and Elaine and the organisation they set up 25 years ago is quite humbling.”