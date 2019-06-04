Lancing Manor Cricket Club renovated as part of annual community project

A team of volunteers have banded together to renovate a Lancing cricket pavilion in a heartwarming show of community solidarity.

The cricket pavilion at Lancing Manor Cricket Club’s Manor Park received some much-needed TLC at the weekend from a group of local tradesmen.

Manor ward councillor Carol Albury said the ‘mammoth project’ was part of local councillors’ annual community project.

“Every year, as councillors for Manor ward, we try and do a project that benefits the community,” she said.

“The cricket club desperately needed renovations, which they could not afford to do, so by us asking this wonderful group of experienced builders and experts, we were able to renovate the exterior.

“If it wasn’t for this group that gave up their entire weekend, we could not have done this – we are exceptionally grateful, as are the Lancing Manor Cricket Club.”

The team of Paul Mansfield from Wolfgang Construction, Simon Fiske from Seaside Developments, Elliott Vaughan from Vaughan Carpentry and Callum and Alex Doo from J.B. Hopkins fitted new guttering, treated the facial boards, added new wood to the small windows, repainted all the doors and shutters and grouted a large part of the area.

Carol said residents came down over the two days with homemade cakes and biscuits for the workers.

Lancing Cricket Club’s chairman, Chris Salt, said Manor Park has been the club’s home since 1958 and the pavilion had seen better days.

The improvements, he said, would create a more welcoming environment.

He said: “The outcome has been excellent and a perfect example of what the community can achieve when it comes together. We are very grateful both for Carol’s efforts in arranging for the work to be done and all of those who kindly gave of their time to help us out.”