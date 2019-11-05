Lancing man, 67, completes epic frozen marathon challenge

When Lancing’s Guido Tapia decided to take up running at the age of 63, his aim was to lose a bit of weight from his ‘rounded’ physique.

Four years later the 67-year-old grandfather has just completed a gruelling marathon across Greenland – the final leg of three and a half in four weeks.

Guido Tapia, 67, has completed three and a half marathons in four weeks. SUS-190511-112333001

“If somebody had said to me a few years ago I would be running a marathon, I wouldn’t have believed it,” said Guido, who is a member of Lancing Eagles running club.

He has now ran a total of ten, culminating in his epic four-week challenge, beginning with the Berlin marathon on September 29.

Representing the England Masters in the Yorkshire marathon followed on October 20, before a flight to Greenland for the prestigious Polar Bear Challenge, a marathon and a half over October 26 and 27.

Wrapped in three layers and wearing spiked trainers to combat the icy conditions, Guido finished 57th out of 138 runners in the marathon and 32nd of 133 in the half-marathon.

Having set himself a goal, he said he needed to prove to himself he could do it.

“I have been floating for the last week,” he said. “I can’t believe that I have done it. I didn’t feel tired at first, but now it’s started to set in.

“I don’t know whether anything tops this. It’s been very difficult and not many people get to visit such a wonderful environment. It just feels amazing.”

Having retired from his job as a nurse two years ago, Guido credited running with keeping him active during a time when many people enjoy well-earned rest.

He said he hoped his achievements could inspire others to ‘give things a try’ and not be afraid of failure.

Guido’s exploits have helped raise money for Orphaids UK, a Sussex-based charity supporting HIV sufferers in Ecuador and Colombia.