Lancing dry cleaners raise money and spirits in elf-themed festive fundraiser

Staff and visitors at a Lancing dry cleaners have unleashed their inner elves with a festive fundraising drive.

Sudz Cleaners in North Road took part in Elf Day on Saturday (December 7), in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

DM19121286a.jpg. Sudz Cleaners, Lancing are dressing up as elves for dementia awareness day. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190712-191545008

Owner Lloyd Andrews said the cause meant a lot to him, after his mother suffered with the disease before she passed away.

“We always try to get the community involved,” he said. “This was something that was very close to my heart.”

Sudz has raised £430 so far and hopes to reach £600 through an ongoing raffle.