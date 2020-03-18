Lancing dance academy sees success across national competitions

Shoreham, Southwick and Lancing-based dance school has achieved its highest ever scores across qualifying competitions and festivals

The academy performed well at the national finals of the International Stars Competition, placing top three in all groups with one student, Heidi Ogden, chosen as the new ambassador for the competition.

Brooks new street dance team take home 1st place at Eastbourne Festival & Destination Dance

At the Destination Dance semi-finals, 32 dances received the highest gold and platinum scores and saw the academy reach the finals in London, where it will compete against other schools from across the UK.

Brooks also tasted success at Eastbourne Festival, with its group dances achieving multiple top spots.

Under-21’s ballet took third place, under-14s ballet and under-21s modern took second place, with the contemporary group scoring the highest mark of 90.

The academy also registered three first place spots in under-14s modern, under-14s contemporary and under-21s contemporary which also received the highest mark of 90 and a cup for the highest mark.

Founder of Brooks Dance Academy Jackie Brooks and assistant director Lucy Brooks said: “We are so proud of all our students.

“We set big goals and competed with more routines than ever before this year.

“We are really seeing the results of our students hard work, enthusiasm and dedication.”

The academy has many more events this year including Hastings Performing Arts Festival and the Sussex Performing Arts Festival.

Brooks Dance Academy provides classes that start for children aged three at its school based in Lancing. For more information visit www.brooksdanceacademy.com