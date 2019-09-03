Lancing cafe owners to take over ‘iconic’ Southern Pavilion on Worthing Pier

The owners of an award-winning seafront cafe in Lancing are set to take over the ‘iconic’ cafe at the end of Worthing pier.

Alex Hole, the managing director of The Perch, on Lancing’s Beach Green, confirmed the purchase of the Southern Pavilion this morning.

He said it was a ‘really exciting time’ for Worthing and said: “It’s an iconic building that really defines the landscape and the beach in Worthing.

“We are always looking for something that is a completely unique project, and this represents that for us.”

In the next six months a complete renovation of the cafe is planned, along with a full rebrand.

Mr Hole said 40 jobs would be created.

The cafe would have ‘a similar feel’ to the Perch in Lancing, he said, adding: “People should be able to recognise the Perch brand and style.”

The cafe will be open over the next few days with a limited menu of tea, cakes and coffee before a full menu is launched in the next couple of weeks.

The Southern Pavilion was opened as a bistro and function space in April 2014 after renovation, having previously been a nightclub called The Pier since 2007.

In a post on The Perch’s Facebook post this morning, Mr Hole said the building on the pier ‘means a lot to many’.

“We have to find a way to do it and the town it protrudes from proud,” he said. “This process will not be fast, but we are determined to get it right.”

It is not the first time that the owners of The Perch, which opened in 2015, have sought to open another project in the area.

Mr Hole put forward a proposal for the dilapidated toilet block on Shoreham’s Beach Green in 2016, but Boxpark was chosen as the developer for the site.

