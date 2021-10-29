This is the fourth year Jamie has produced a calendar for his son, who was just 18 months old when he became a paraplegic in 2016 due to a rare vascular anomaly on his spinal cord.

Then in 2019, Charlie was dealt a second devastating and life-changing blow, just days before his fourth birthday, when he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Jamie said: “Charlie also broke his leg this summer, which has set us even further behind where we were hoping to be in terms of his physio programme.

Charlie Fielding with his dad's 2022 calendar at the gym he uses thanks to funds raised through sales

“Funds from this calendar have previously helped raise some amazing sums of money to help support his programme of specialist physio therapy and equipment needs, most of which isn’t available through the NHS.

“The calendar looks absolutely stunning, so a huge thanks to Steve Cropper and his team at Gemini Print Group for printing it.”

Jamie is a landscape photographer from Angmering with a passion for showcasing the beauty of Sussex. He is a regular contributor to the South Downs National Park and Sussex Wildlife Trust, with awards including first prize in the Sussex Wildlife Trust’s 2018 photography competition for his stunning landscape image of a poppy field.

The 2021 calendar sold out quickly and Charlie appeared on the Christmas edition of BBC Countryfile.

Charlie, who has a twin sister Poppy, is a pupil at West Park School in Worthing and loves getting out and about with the family.

He lost the use of his legs due to the arteriovenous malformation (AVM) but the physiotherapy he has privately, thanks to fund raised by the calendar, helps keep his body in good condition, with the aim of stopping any further development of scoliosis and spasticity.

Jame said: “The third lockdown at the beginning of the year was very tough and proved to be disruptive in terms of what we could do with Charlie physio wise but it also took a toll, like with a lot of people, on our collective mental health.

“Unfortunately, breaking his femur bone during the summer saw him in a huge cast for seven weeks, which again had a big impact for us.

“In positive news, though, from the leukemia side, he is within the final eight months of his three-year treatment for that.”

The high-quality, A3 portrait calendar costs £12.50, including delivery. Visit Jamie’s new website www.jamiefieldingphotography.com to order.