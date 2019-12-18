Is this the best Christmas lights display in Worthing?

A festive light display has lit up the home of one of Worthing’s most avid Christmas fans.

Many residents have stopped by 2 Offington Avenue, Worthing, to gaze in awe at Wilf Brooks’ dazzling creations, some of which were made by hand, since the switch-on on December 5.

Christmas lights, Offington Avenue, Worthing. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

The 75-year-old said: “It is nice to see parents bring the kids around. When I see them I go out and have a chat, and thank them for coming.”

This year’s display includes five large stars wired by Wilf for the lights to flash, a 15ft-high red comet with white lights like the tail and lights on the lawn. Wilf described them as ‘his best yet’.

The retired flight simulator manufacturer employee has been making his own decorations for years, and has raised more than £5,000 for charity with his displays.

This year, the proceeds will be going to St Barnabas House hospice.

Wilf Brooks opens his Christmas museum. Pic Steve Robards

Inside his house, he has also set up a display of his huge Christmas decoration collection that members of the public can view between 6pm and 9pm until Christmas Eve.

His spare bedroom has been filled with hundreds of bits of yuletide paraphernalia, including a vintage Japanese bauble and a Christmas tree from before the First World War. He said his crowning glory was a German Father Christmas candy container from 1912 that he bought on a trip to the country 18 years ago. “I should think he was worth hundreds of pounds now,” Wilf said.

To visit, call Wilf on 01903 830517 or knock on his door.

