International Women's Day: etc Magazine celebrating inspirational women

International Women’s Day takes place on March 8, it is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

We have decided this year to celebrate the amazing women we have in our county. We could have easily done more than 20 women but felt 20 in 2020 had a great feel to it.

The women we have featured come from a range of professions from rugby players to fund raisers and business owners. Some you may have heard of, whereas others are rising stars in their field.

We also hope you like the cover. What better way to celebrate the amazing work these women do than to dedicate our cover to them.

1. Pippa Moyle, CEO and founder of the CityGirl Network The City Girl Network is a social network bringing together women living in cities.'Since its creation in March 2016 Pippa and her team have helped nearly 20,000 young women find travel companions, housemates, new jobs and new friends. 0 Buy a Photo

2. Vicky OFarrell, motivational speaker Vicky is managing director of Motivational Voice and is the first female president for Haywards Heath Rotary club. other Buy a Photo

3. Natalie Cribb, chairperson, You Raise Me Up Natalie has undertaken a year of challenges to raise funds and awareness for You Raise Me Up based in Brighton, founded by her sister Jane to help grieving families after the loss of her niece Megan. other Buy a Photo

4. Esther Featherstone, founder Swoove Esther is an award winning fitness instructor, a Guinness World Record holder, rebel against doctors, wife and mother, with a mission to take the world by storm with her fitness concept: Swoove Fitness. other Buy a Photo

View more