Incredible timelapse footage shows construction of new yacht club in Shoreham

New timelapse footage shows how work to build a new yacht club in Shoreham has progressed.

Construction of the Brighton Road building, which will be the new home of the Sussex Yacht Club, first started in May last year.

Work started back in May 2019. Commodor Terry Kinch at the site

The club is being rebuilt on the same site as the existing building, but a few feet closer to the sea.

The former headquarters need to be demolished to make way for flood defences.

Giving an update on the works, a spokesman said the first part of the roof is now on.

The Tata Roofing finish – the visible part – is arriving today (Monday) and will be fitted as soon as the weather conditions allow a crane to operate safely.

Yacht clubs members at the ceremony in November

The internal fittings are due to begin this week.

The windows are currently under construction and will be delivered to the site soon.

In November, a Topping Out ceremony was held to mark the construction team reaching the highest point of the new building – read more here.

Construction of the new clubhouse is expected to be completed this year.

