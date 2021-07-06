IKEA: New Monks Farm developer addresses what store withdrawal means for Lancing A27 upgrade plan
The developer of the New Monks Farm site in Lancing has said today’s IKEA announcement makes no difference to plans for the site.
New Monks Farm Development Limited released a short statement this evening, in response to news the furniture giant will no longer build the long-planned store on the site, which was announced this morning.
The news had left many people wondering what would happen to the planned improvements to the A27. The statement makes is clear the work will go ahead as scheduled.
A spokesman for New Monks Farm Developments Limited said: “We note that IKEA have announced they are no longer proceeding to build their store, however, this makes no difference to our plans for the site.
“The new junction will proceed as planned and is needed for the new housing, as well as for the development planned for Shoreham Airport.
“This secured the future of the airport, which previously was in administration before our plans were approved.”
Earlier today, Adur District Council responded to the new, along with Tory MP Tim Loughton, who said he welcomed the decision.