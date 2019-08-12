Hundreds raised for charity as bowls captain hosts fundraiser

Southwick Park Bowls Club hosted a Captain’s Day to raise money for the Adur Special Needs Project charity.

Held on August 4, many of the club’s bowlers and supporters turned out to raise money for the captain’s chosen charity of the year.

Adur Special Needs Project runs play schemes 20 times a year for children with special needs aged five to 15. The children’s needs range from ADHD and non-verbal to those who need tube feeding.

Heidi and Jon Rush, from the charity, attended on the day, and said events like this were vital to provide funding.

The format of the Captain’s Day was six teams of bowlers playing from 10am through until 4pm.

Southwick Park vice-captain Andy Edwards said afterwards: “That was hard work, but thanks to the support of our members it was well worth it... phew!”

The club raised £540 for the chairty on the day, with members giving generously while having fun on and off the green.

More details about Southwick Park Bowling club can be found on their website at http://www.southwickparkbc.org.uk

More information about ASNP can be found at www.adurspecialneedsproject.org.uk or Heidi can be contacted on 07788 239634 or email info@adurspecialneedsproject.org.