Hundreds enjoy Easter fun day at Shoreham Fort

A fun-filled day of races, games and crafts was held in the glorious sunshine at Shoreham Fort on Easter Sunday.

Hundreds of families headed down to the heritage site on Shoreham Beach to take part in activities including egg and spoon races, sack races, the powder monkey game, an Easter egg hunt and more.

Shoreham Fort Easter fun day

The event was organised by The Friends of Shoreham Fort, the charity which conserves, maintains and restores the site and also educates people about the historic significance of the fort, which was built in 1857.

Craig Searle, one of the charity’s volunteers, said: “The day was so much fun. Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves and we were so lucky to have a day of amazing sunshine.”

The Royal Sussex Living History group also attended and held a display of a half a dozen rifles, including the Short Magazine Lee Enfield, Brown Bess and Snider.

Sussex Police were also present, bringing along their roadshow van and a police car.

Youngsters enjoyed the opportunity to wear their range of hats including a riot helmet.

A few lucky people were even allowed to sit in the police car.

Gary Baines, chairman of the Friends of Shoreham Fort, completed a Mad Minute with the mark four Martini Henry at the end of the day, managing to fire off 27 rounds.

The average Victorian solider would have been expected to be able to fire 18 rounds a minute.

The next large event on the Shoreham Fort calendar is the ninth annual Military History Weekend, which takes place on Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2.

The weekend will involve an exciting line-up of entertainment, including cannon firing, re-enactors, military vehicles and more.

Visit www.shorehamfort.co.uk to find out more.

SEE MORE: This Shoreham pub has been named one of the best in UK

Shoreham Beach Local Nature Reserve showcased in exhibition at Marlipins Museum

Kind Lancing couple fund village’s newest public defibrillator