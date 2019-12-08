Created with Sketch.
Hugh Grant appeared at the Langley Green Centre this afternoon (Saturday). Photo: Steve Robards

Hugh Grant visits Sussex - In pictures

BAFTA and Golden Globe winning actor Hugh Grant made an appearance in West Sussex yesterday, as he continued his General Election campaign.

The star of Four Weddings and a Funeral and Love Actually made a guest appearance at the Langley Green Centre in Crawley, where he spoke to Labour supporters ahead of the General Election, before talking to the media. Here’s his visit in pictures:

Introduced by Crawley's Labour candidate Peter Lamb (centre, left) Hugh Grant (centre, right) outlined his views ahead of the election, before taking questions from the public and media. Photo: Steve Robards

Hugh Grant visits a Crawley Labour Party supporters gathering. Pic Steve Robards SR07121901 SUS-190812-105633001
Hugh Grant visits a Crawley Labour Party supporters gathering. Pic Steve Robards SR07121901 SUS-190812-105717001
Hugh Grant visits a Crawley Labour Party supporters gathering. Pic Steve Robards SR07121901 SUS-190812-105655001
