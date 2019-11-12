‘Huge honour’ as Worthing High School students spend Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph

Students from Worthing High School were invited to spend Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph in London.

Headteacher Pan Panayiotou said it was a ‘huge honour and a privilege’ as only four secondary schools and four primary schools have the opportunity to be involved.

He said: “The Western Front Association has been involved in keeping the Act of remembrance very much at heart of our society.

“They do an incredible job as the gatekeepers to this historic event.

In Worthing, hundreds of people gathered at the War Memorial on Sunday to remember the fallen – see photos from the event here.

